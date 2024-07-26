Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 26th (ABBV, ARE, ARGX, AXSM, BALY, BIIB, BYD, CART, CHDN, CL)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 26th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$16.50.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $545.00 to $585.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $18.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $294.00 target price on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target reduced by Macquarie from $72.00 to $68.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $154.00 to $162.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $66.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $156.00 to $120.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $80.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target increased by Argus from $520.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.50.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Argus. They currently have a $286.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $175.00 to $190.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $550.00 to $630.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

