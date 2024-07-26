Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Trade Desk (TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/25/2024 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Trade Desk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Trade Desk had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.43. 2,699,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 231.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 288,909 shares of company stock valued at $27,162,851 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,710,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

