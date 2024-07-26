IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $280.00 at Morgan Stanley

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.56.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE IQV opened at $232.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.