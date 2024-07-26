Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. 851,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,339. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IRDM. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.