Irvin Robert Rudy Sells 2,000 Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) Director Irvin Robert Rudy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First United Stock Up 0.3 %

First United stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $184.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First United Co. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $27.99.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. First United had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First United Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

First United Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of First United by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 167,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of First United by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in First United in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First United by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

