iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 70.7% in July

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the June 30th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,933. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $48.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,016,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 54,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 37,781 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

