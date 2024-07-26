iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 70.7% in July

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the June 30th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,933. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $48.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
