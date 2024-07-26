iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Trading 1.4% Higher

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.39 and last traded at $45.39. Approximately 4,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 2,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $34.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.24.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.