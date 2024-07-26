iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Trading 1.4% Higher

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.39 and last traded at $45.39. Approximately 4,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 2,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $34.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.24.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDEM. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.