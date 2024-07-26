iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $26.81. Approximately 114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:ESMV Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 17.45% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

