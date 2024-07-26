iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 219,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,197% from the previous session’s volume of 16,904 shares.The stock last traded at $137.77 and had previously closed at $139.02.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $576.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

