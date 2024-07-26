iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH) Shares Down 0%

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 32 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.
iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89.
iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGRH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment grade bonds, while mitigating duration risk through swaps.
See Also
