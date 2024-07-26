iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.83 and last traded at $28.83. 7,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.21.
iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89.
About iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF
The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.