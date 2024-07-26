iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 8,219 shares.The stock last traded at $184.85 and had previously closed at $187.09.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $958.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 127.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

