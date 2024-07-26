iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Short Interest Down 81.3% in July

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:TCHI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.69. 1,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $19.68.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF
The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
