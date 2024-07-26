iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the June 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ EEMA traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $71.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
