iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.00

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $81.21, with a volume of 291446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.74.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $984.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

