iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $171.80

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $171.80 and last traded at $171.43, with a volume of 180502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.39 and a 200 day moving average of $153.22.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

