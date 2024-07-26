iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.76. 373,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,787. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.