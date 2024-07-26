iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.35. 23,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 53,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $231.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000.

About iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.