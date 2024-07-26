iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after purchasing an additional 351,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.39. 457,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,803. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $191.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

