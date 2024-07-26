iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Lessened by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

IJT stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.54. 129,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,078. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $141.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.