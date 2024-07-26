ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Short Interest Update

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ISS A/S Stock Performance

ISSDY traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 1,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S operates as workplace experience and facility management company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Türkiye, Spain, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers space office, space plus, and space production; manufacturing, transportation and infrastructure, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, and coffee bars.

