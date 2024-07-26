ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Short Interest Update

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ISS A/S Stock Performance
ISSDY traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 1,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $9.89.
About ISS A/S
