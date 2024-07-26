Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.80

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 82420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.42.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. Journey Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of C$52.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.3452028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander G. Verge bought 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$59,100.00. In related news, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.38 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00. Also, Director Alexander G. Verge purchased 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$59,100.00. Insiders bought 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $301,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

