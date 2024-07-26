JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,685 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.4% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $104,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,893,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,379 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.89.

In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $217.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

