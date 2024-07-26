JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000.

NYSEARCA:JPUS traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.44. 5,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $114.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.98. The company has a market cap of $451.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

