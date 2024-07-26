JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 311.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,039 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. 2,171,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

