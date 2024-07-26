Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Shares of JNPR opened at $37.52 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,509 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 43,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

