Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Issues Earnings Results

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALU traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 257,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,634. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 89.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

