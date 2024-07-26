Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target to $23.00

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Heritage Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $797.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $23.50.
Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 15.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Heritage Financial
Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
