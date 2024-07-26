Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target to $23.00

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $797.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 15.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

About Heritage Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.