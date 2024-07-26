Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target to $40.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

UBSI opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.00. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $38.95.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 96.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,334,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2,977.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

