Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Target Price to $315.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $326.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s current price.

LPLA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $319.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.91.

LPLA opened at $239.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $289.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

