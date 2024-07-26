Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) PT Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KVUE

Kenvue Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114,879 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 151,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,207,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,932 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.