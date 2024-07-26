KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.400-7.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. KLA also updated its Q1 guidance to $6.40-7.60 EPS.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock traded up $26.40 on Friday, reaching $789.21. The company had a trading volume of 574,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,013. KLA has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $808.68 and its 200 day moving average is $714.17. The company has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 106.27% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 28.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $806.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KLA

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.