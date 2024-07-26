Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.01

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €5.01 ($5.45) and last traded at €5.10 ($5.54), with a volume of 54598 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.15 ($5.60).

Klöckner & Co SE Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $508.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.34.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

