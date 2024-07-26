Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KNX. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

