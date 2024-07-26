KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.24. 55,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,287. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $246.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.29. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $76.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

About KNOT Offshore Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. EWA LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

