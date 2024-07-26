KOK (KOK) Price Down 47.3% Over Last Week

KOK (KOK) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market cap of $376,090.70 and approximately $125,432.85 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,354.66 or 0.99942233 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00073070 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00075652 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $150,966.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.