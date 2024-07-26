Komodo Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Komodo has a market cap of $38.13 million and $1.87 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00047352 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00037580 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,213,246 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

