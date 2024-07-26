KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by B. Riley

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 2.9 %
KRMD opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.01. KORU Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $113.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.40.
KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems
KORU Medical Systems Company Profile
KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KORU Medical Systems
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.