KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by B. Riley

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

KRMD opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.01. KORU Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $113.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.40.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

