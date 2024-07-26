Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 1,172.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,842 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,580 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $11,198,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $8,807,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $6,800,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 332.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 368,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 283,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $1,942,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,029.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 398,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $1,942,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,029.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $22.67. 93,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

