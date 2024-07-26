Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $218.55

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $218.55 and last traded at $218.14, with a volume of 15172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 112.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.14.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Recommended Stories

