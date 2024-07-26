L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.85-13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00-21.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.22 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.850-13.150 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Barclays increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.93.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $13.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.41. 2,215,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,252. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

