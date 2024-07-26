Lake Street Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Lake Street Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut Augmedix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut Augmedix from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Augmedix from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.35 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.09.

AUGX opened at $2.27 on Monday. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $111.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.27.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 41.95% and a negative return on equity of 178.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUGX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Augmedix by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

