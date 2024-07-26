Lamb Weston Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 15,778 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 76% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,979 put options.

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

