Lamb Weston Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 15,778 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 76% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,979 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Lamb Weston
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lamb Weston Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.31.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lamb Weston
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.