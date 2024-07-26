Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 193,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,918,472,000 after buying an additional 209,589 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,308,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $171,075,000 after buying an additional 198,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $3,076,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LVS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

