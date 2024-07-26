Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Lear updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lear Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.31. 696,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,236. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.13.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

