LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Raised to $67.00 at Needham & Company LLC

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TREE. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

LendingTree stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

In related news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219 in the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

