Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Lennox International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.500-20.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $19.50-20.25 EPS.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $26.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $571.81. The stock had a trading volume of 275,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $334.53 and a 12-month high of $583.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.47.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.62.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

