Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Lennox International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.500-20.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $19.50-20.25 EPS.
Lennox International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $26.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $571.81. The stock had a trading volume of 275,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $334.53 and a 12-month high of $583.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.47.
Lennox International Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Lennox International
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lennox International
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.