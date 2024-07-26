Lennox International’s (LII) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $675.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LII. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $541.08.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $545.73 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $331.60 and a 12-month high of $583.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $528.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.47.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

