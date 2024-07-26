Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,311.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.54%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 599,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,328. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $590.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXRX has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

