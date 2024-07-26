LGT Group Foundation Cuts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in CME Group were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.64.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.88. 282,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,881. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

